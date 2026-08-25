Carragher begs for fresh Liverpool signing: What's Iraola going to do with Wirtz?

Jamie Carragher has pleaded with Liverpool to make a midfield addition to the squad.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle exposed their overreliance on Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, revealing to many fans that a fresh face may be needed to help the side begin to control games in the middle of the park.

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Real Madrid‘s Eduardo Camavinga, Bournemouth‘s Tyler Adams and Lamine Camara of Monaco have been linked with the Reds who seem preoccupied with new additions on the wing.

Paris Saint-Germain wingers Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola have been the main targets for Liverpool for some time but Carragher believes attention should turn to the midfield where the real problems lie.

“Liverpool need someone alongside Gravenberch. It doesn't necessarily need to be a player who can't get on the ball and he's just tackling and stopping players. If you play for one of the top teams in the world, you need to be able to get hold of the ball.

“But I want someone who can run. Szboszlai has to go to the No 10. I've always seen this coming. When people are saying (Wirtz) has got to go to No 10, that means Szoboszlai's got to be in the team and he's not a central midfield player.

“I thought this would come up in six weeks, I think it's coming up right now. I don't see where he fits in at all, really. What's Iraola going to do with Wirtz? You can't keep going with it; it's not working,

“It didn't work last season. Liverpool last season conceded 78 goals, 53 in the Premier League, the most they've ever conceded in the Premier League. And all of a sudden it's all about buying wingers?

“I'm not sure where he fits. I almost thought you could put him in a pocket from the left, where he plays for Germany, but Iraola loves wingers, he wants players who've got energy up and down the flank.”

Liverpool fielded Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield at St James' Park, with Florian Wirtz at No 10.

The midfield did not work and with the club lacking a strong defensive midfielder, Carragher may be right in saying a signing must be made before Liverpool’s struggles become even greater.