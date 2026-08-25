Man City to enter race with Tottenham for unwanted Liverpool star Gakpo

Manchester City have made an initial enquiry about the terms needed to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, sources have confirmed.

City are in need of a new attacking edge, with Erling Haaland requiring a supply of service as well as reliable back-up to fire on all cylinders.

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Tottenham Hotspur are close to sealing a deal for both Savinho and Omar Marmoush from City, and they will need replacing.

Gakpo has also been targeted by Spurs, but sources have confirmed to Flashscore that City are now considering a late swoop to take him to Etihad Stadium instead.

It is early in the process, and not yet at club-to-club stage, but Gakpo's representatives have been made aware of City's interest. The Manchester club want to understand the terms it would take to sign him before the deadline on September 1.

Gakpo has the ability to play across the front line, meaning he could play wide but also play centrally. It's one of the aspects of his play that has also intrigued recruitment staff at Tottenham.

Sources say City will decide in the next 24 hours whether they more actively pursue Gakpo, who is only likely to be allowed to leave Liverpool once they sign new attackers. The Reds are trying to sign both Bradley Barcola and Yankuba Minteh.

Gakpo put in a very good display for Liverpool at the weekend against Newcastle United, and boss Andoni Iraola is keen for him to stay. The player himself wants to feel a central part of the side, though, and the prospect of joining City will hold appeal.

City have just agreed a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Allan Elias, 22, for an initial £32 million but Enzo Maresca still wants another attacker.

They have Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as part of their armoury for this season - but they would like to bring in someone who can bring experience, versatility and goal output.

Gakpo played a blend of left wing and centre forward for Liverpool last season, and returned nine goals and six assists. He scored in his first game of the season against Newcastle at the weekend.

Tottenham remain interested in Gakpo and will be frustrated by the news they may now have to battle City for his signature. Sources say Liverpool's stance remains that he is not for sale, unless an exceptional offer is made.