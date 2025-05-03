Liverpool willing to send Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in time for CWC - on their terms

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool are prepared to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early from the final month of his contract.

The England fullback is off contract at the end of June and is wanted by Real Madrid for the Club World Cup. But with the tournament overlapping that final month of Alexander-Arnold's deal, a compromise needs to be found.

AS says Liverpool are prepared to allow the player to leave in time to be registered for the US-based tournament - but with two qualifiers.

Liverpool will insist on Alexander-Arnold giving up the final month of his contract, which would be worth around £1m.

The Reds will also demand a modest compensation fee from Real Madrid to release the defender from his deal.

