Babel on Alexander-Arnold's summer move: He gave everything for his club, I wish him luck

Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel has opened up on Trent Alexander-Arnold's move away from the club this summer as he edges closer to joining Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has played 351 games and scored 23 goals since breaking into the Liverpool first team as a teenager. However, as his contract slowly runs down, the 26-year-old is set to leave at the end of the season as La Liga giants Madrid seek to snap him up.

This impending move has caused much controversy despite all that the defender has given to the club since bursting through the academy. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Beste Online Casino Nederland 2025, Babel expressed how fans must accept he is leaving and respect his decision.

“It’s his career and the career is only short. And I remember growing up as a boy in Amsterdam like “yes, Ajax was my dream club” but I also had other clubs I would dream of playing for one day as a young kid. It’s Trent’s career and we shouldn’t be so entitled to decide for him what’s best.

“I think he gave everything for his club. He represented his club very well and now he has the ambition to try and do it for a different club. I wish him luck, that’s his decision.”

The England international’s teammates, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both signed contract extensions in the last three weeks meaning he is the only player to be leaving the club for free this summer. Babel revealed how crucial it was to lock down Salah and Van Dijk as they continue to be pivotal assets under manager manager Arne Slot.

“I think it was very crucial. Their game is very aligned with the long balls from Virgil and with the movements from Salah. So Virgil gave a lot of assists or at least started a lot of attacks by passing to Salah. So I would say they are both equally as important to the team.

“Liverpool at one point will have to get used to the fact that Virgil will be leaving or Mo Salah will be leaving. But at this time I feel like they both still have enough to bring on the table. And I think for Liverpool fans, it’s incredible.”