Liverpool step up Frimpong talks after agent invite
Liverpool are in talks with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.
The Reds see the Holland international as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold.
And Liverpool recently invited his agent to Anfield for talks.
Bild's Christian Falk is reporting: "Liverpool have Jeremy Frimpong (24) on their list.
"The right-back of Bayer Leverkusen has a release clause of €40m in his contract.
"Arne Slot's next major signing clear after Liverpool invite agent to Anfield."
