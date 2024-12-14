Liverpool step up Frimpong talks after agent invite

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool are in talks with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds see the Holland international as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And Liverpool recently invited his agent to Anfield for talks.

Bild's Christian Falk is reporting: "Liverpool have Jeremy Frimpong (24) on their list.

"The right-back of Bayer Leverkusen has a release clause of €40m in his contract.

"Arne Slot's next major signing clear after Liverpool invite agent to Anfield."

 

