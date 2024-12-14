Liverpool step up Frimpong talks after agent invite

Liverpool are in talks with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds see the Holland international as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Liverpool recently invited his agent to Anfield for talks.

Bild's Christian Falk is reporting: "Liverpool have Jeremy Frimpong (24) on their list.

"The right-back of Bayer Leverkusen has a release clause of €40m in his contract.

"Arne Slot's next major signing clear after Liverpool invite agent to Anfield."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play