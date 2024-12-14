Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Paul Vegas
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee Simons
Klopp goes to battle with Liverpool over RB Leipzig loanee SimonsAction Plus
Jurgen Klopp is facing a battle to keep Xavi Simons at Red Bull Leipzig long-term.

Currently on-loan at RBL from PSG, Simons can sign permanently for a fee rising to €80m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Red Bull football chief Klopp is tasked with keeping Simons with Leipzig, but any chance of an outright deal is dependent on Champions League qualification.

Also interested in the Holland international are Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Klopp's former club, Liverpool.  

It's been suggested Klopp is attempting to renegotiate the fee terms, with a suggestion of €50m up front plus €30m in resale now being tentatively proposed.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSimons XaviKlopp JurgenRB LeipzigLiverpoolPSGInterBarcelonaLigue 1LaLigaBundesligaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Barcelona following Marseille super junior Bedja
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature