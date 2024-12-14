Man Utd, Barcelona following Marseille super junior Bedja

Tribal Football
Olympique Marseille prospect Sammy Bedja is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Bedja, at 14, is regarded as a generational talent in France, with the youngster training with OM's U17 team and currently an U15 France international.

The young midfielder is on a youth deal at OM and there is confidence he won't be ferried away.

However, Foot Mercato says Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Benfica Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Salzburg are following Bedja's development with great interest. 

So far this season, the midfield schemer has scored eight goals in nine games for OM's U15s and also provided three assists. In the match against Castelnau Le Crès (4-0) in August, he made his first appearance for the U17 team, becoming the youngest debutant in the league.

 

