Maresca says Chelsea will fight for a win against Liverpool at Anfield

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has admitted they face a tough game against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Blues find themselves in the top four after an impressive start to the season.

However, Maresca believes that the table topping Reds are far ahead in their development.

"As you said it's a nice environment. Anfield is fantastic, but we're going to try and go there, play our football and try to get points," Maresca told the Stadium Astro YouTube channel.

"We try always. As I said sometimes we plan the game but also the other team plan the game, so sometimes you struggle a little bit more, sometimes not. 

“But in the end it's important, the intention of the team has to be the same."

