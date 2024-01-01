AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has AGREED to join Real Madrid, it has been revealed.

Radio Marca's Ramón Álvarez de Mon is reporting on X that Alexander-Arnold has approved the move.

The England international is off contract in June and will be free to sign pre-contract terms with Real from January 1. However, it's suggested a January transfer isn't off the table.

De Mon has stated: "Arnold has said yes to Real Madrid. There is a full agreement for his free arrival in 2025, although obviously nothing has been signed.

"The possibility of bringing the signature forward to January is not excluded, but it is complicated."