Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash

AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid

AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real MadridAction Plus
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has AGREED to join Real Madrid, it has been revealed.

Radio Marca's Ramón Álvarez de Mon is reporting on X that  Alexander-Arnold has approved the move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international is off contract in June and will be free to sign pre-contract terms with Real from January 1. However, it's suggested a January transfer isn't off the table.

De Mon has stated: "Arnold has said yes to Real Madrid. There is a full agreement for his free arrival in 2025, although obviously nothing has been signed.

"The possibility of bringing the signature forward to January is not excluded, but it is complicated."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid watching Chelsea defender Acheampong
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold tops Real Madrid right-back shopping list
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal