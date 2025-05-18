Liverpool medical scheduled for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

A Liverpool medical for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong is scheduled for Monday.

Sky Sports says Frimpong is due in Liverpool today ahead of undergoing tests tomorrow.

The Holland international has agreed personal terms with the Reds, which have also informed Bayer they will meet the €35m buyout clause in his contract.

Frimpong's move will also see €5m go to former club Celtic as part of a sell-on clause.

The 24 year-old is a former Manchester City youth teamer and will join Liverpool as a replacement for departing right-back Trent Alexander Arnold.