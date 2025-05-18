Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Arsenal emerge as 'genuine contenders' to sign unwanted Real Madrid winger
Real Madrid eye last minute bid for Martin Zubimendi despite Arsenal agreement

Liverpool medical scheduled for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Paul Vegas
Liverpool medical scheduled for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong
Liverpool medical scheduled for Bayer Leverkusen fullback FrimpongAction Plus
A Liverpool medical for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong is scheduled for Monday.

Sky Sports says Frimpong is due in Liverpool today ahead of undergoing tests tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Holland international has agreed personal terms with the Reds, which have also informed Bayer they will meet the €35m buyout clause in his contract.

Frimpong's move will also see €5m go to former club Celtic as part of a sell-on clause.

The 24 year-old is a former Manchester City youth teamer and will join Liverpool as a replacement for departing right-back Trent Alexander Arnold. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueFrimpong JeremieLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenCelticManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool set for Bayer Leverkusen talks over Frimpong clause
Frimpong "keen on move so personal terms no issue" as Liverpool deal looks certain
Liverpool not dropping pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz