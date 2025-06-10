Liverpool set £70M price tag for Nunez as Al-Hilal prepare huge bid

Liverpool have placed a £70M price tag on striker Darwin Nunez this summer as interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal grows.

As reported by Mail Online, the Premier League champions have value Nunez in excess of £70Mas they listen to offers this summer. The club originally agreed a deal to sign the Uruguayan star in a deal worth around £85M that has decreased to around £75M after he failed to trigger a clause due to his limited amount of starts last season.

Al-Hilal have established contact with Nunez’s representatives in recent days but are yet to submit a formal bid for the 25-year-old whose place under manager Arne Slot looks to be over after he bagged just 7 goals in 47 appearances in the last campaign. Al Nassr made enquiries to sign Nunez in January in a deal said to be worth around £70M, but Liverpool were not interested in selling at the time.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has rejected the chance to link up with Al-Hilal this summer in a deal worth around £25.3M a year and now the side are desperate to sign a top striker who can find the back of the net next season. If Liverpool can recoup the majority of what they spent on Nunez in 2022 it would be one of the best deals of the summer for the side who can put the funds towards bringing in Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz, who could be a straight replacement.