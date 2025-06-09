Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez 'open' to Saudi Arabia move

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is reportedly 'open' to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after falling out of favour under Arne Slot.

According to Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old is not against joining Al-Hilal but Liverpool are yet to receive an offer from the Saudi club.

The report then adds that a connection between Nunez and Al-Hilal has been established as they attempt to persuade him to make the move.

Nunez has failed to live up to the hype at Liverpool since making the massive £85 million move from Benfica back in 2022, scoring just 40 goals in his 143 games across all competitions.

Slot doesn’t seem to have much faith in Nunez to be able to rediscover the form that made Liverpool spend so much money in the first place and is understood to be willing to let him go.