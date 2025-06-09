Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

Man United have released ten players, most notably Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof, as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer.

Man United endured their worst ever Premier League season in 2024-24, ending the campaign down in 15th with just 42 points from their 38 games.

They have since confirmed their retained list, with ten players leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts with the club.

Eriksen, Lindelof, and Jonny Evans are the most notable first-team member leaving, while third choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton has also left, although United are in talks over a new deal for the 39-year-old.

Finally, academy players Hubert Graczyk, Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray, Tom Myles, James Nolan, and Tom Wooster have been released.