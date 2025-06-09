Al-Hilal aim to hijack Arsenal's Benjamin Sesko deal after Victor Osimhen snub

Al-Hilal are reportedly attempting to lure Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko to Saudi Arabia after being rejected by Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Sesko, 22, is one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe and is reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a move to the Premier League.

Per CBS Sports, Saudi club Al-Hilal have now entered the race to sign the RB Leipzig forward after being rejected by Osimhen.

The report adds that it remains to be seen whether Sesko would be open to such a move but Al-Hilal would be willing to meet his club’s demands and pay him ‘handsomely.’

RB Leipzig failed to qualify for European football last season, despite Sesko’s 13 goals and five assists in his 33 Bundesliga games.