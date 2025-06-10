Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a British transfer record of £127 million.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Leverkusen have finally agreed terms over a deal to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

Wirtz has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions who have smashed the British transfer record to secure his services.

The Germany international will now travel to England to undergo his medical and put pen to paper on all the necessary contracts.

Leverkusen finished second in last season’s Bundesliga title race, with Wirtz scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists in 45 games across all competitions.