Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price

Man United have reportedly set a massive asking price for unwanted winder Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Premier League and European sides.

The 20-year-old is widely expected to leave Man United this summer following his high profile falling out with manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Independant, United are requesting a fee of £70 million for Garnacho as they hope to ease their ongoing PSR issues.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for the winger, having a bid rejected for him in January.

Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen are all said to be keeping tabs on his situation but it remains to be seen whether they will pay such a large fee.