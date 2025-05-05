Liverpool's Slot to be handed war chest this summer after Alexander-Arnold's announcement

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is to be given a war chest this summer as he attempts to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and build another title winning side.

Liverpool's early clinching of the Premier League title affords them more time to plan for the summer which is set to be extremely busy with several players rumoured to be shifting clubs in the coming months. Trent Alexander-Arnold announced he is leaving the Reds on Monday morning which was an announcement that was a long time coming and will have been planned for by the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

His departure is set to be covered by a war chest as reported by Talk Sport who believe that Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez are also expected to be sold. Kelleher’s departure will be covered by Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival from Valencia next season but both Nunez and Alexander-Arnold will need to be replaced by Slot ahead of the new campaign.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson are top targets for Slot and have been linked with the club for a number of months. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is also the main striker rumoured to join Slot’s side whilst Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is said to be the backup option.

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen alongside strikers Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen are all also linked to Merseyside in what could be an expensive window for the Reds costing well over £200M. Despite winning the title, Liverpool flopped in both domestic cups and were ruthlessly knocked out the Champions League. Improvements are necessary and Slot spoke recently on how winning the Premier League will help with bringing in the players they need.

"But it definitely helps, I think, to attract new players as well, because mostly the players that we want to have, we are not the only clubs who think they are good players, so these players have probably more options.

"And then it helps maybe for them to see that the way we do things over here is special, I think you can say that."