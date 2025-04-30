Hutchison on Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher: I would take him at Newcastle, he'd be No 1

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be No.1 at Newcastle United if he makes the move this summer.

Kelleher is often referred to as the best number two keeper in football and with Alisson Becker standing between the posts under manager Arne Slot he may force his way out of the club, especially with summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join in the coming months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kelleher's position in the squad looks increasingly unstable and if he were to ask to leave there is no doubt that several sides would jump at the opportunity to snap him up. Hutchison spoke to goldenpanda.com about the Ireland international's future and if he may leave once the summer window opens.

"I think Kelleher will go, to be honest," he said. "Alisson will be Liverpool's No 1 and Mamardashvili will be the No 2. It would be really unfair to ask Kelleher to stay, because how do you expect a lad that is so good to be their No 3?".

"It would be totally unfair and I think he deserves to be No 1 somewhere. I think he goes to Bournemouth and he's their No 1. I think he can go to the majority of the teams in the Premier League.

"I mean, I understand that transfer would never happen, but he's better than what Manchester United have. But I think he's such a talented goalkeeper. I would take him at Newcastle, he'd be No 1 there too."

Kelleher played in goal for seven league games for the Reds when Alisson was injured, coming up against big hitters like Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle. Kelleher turns 27 in November and has only started 25 first-team league matches in his entire career and with Newcastle likely to bring in a top goalkeeper this summer, he will be top of their list.