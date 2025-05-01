Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool's transfer plans: If you stand still, you'll get left behind

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has spoken on the club's transfer plans under manager Arne Slot and how he feels he should get all the help he can get.

Slot has led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, with Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham despite saving his money in the two transfer windows so far. The Dutchman will be wishing to splash the cash this summer however as Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and even Andrew Robertson are rumoured to be leaving the club.

Slot must be supported this summer

Club legend Dalglish stated that if Slot does want a change in personal and an ugrade ahead of the new season then he should be given all the support he can get after such a successful first season.

“Let him manage, let him get on with the job,” he said. “Why does he need to change what he’s done? He might change players. If he wants to, they should give him as much help as they possibly can.

“So just repeat it. There’s nothing that really needs to be changed within the framework of what he did, the principles he went about with, the respect he has for the players.

“But if he wants to buy people, then hopefully there will be finance there for him.

“But he won’t take it for granted and won’t rest on their laurels. Everybody is enjoying the moment, now they’re just going to look ahead and get themselves organised for next season.”

Liverpool cannot get left behind

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, and Adrian all moved on last summer whilst Slot spent around £12.5M on Federico Chiesa despite many calling for squad improvements. Liverpool’s summer looks set to be busier than before and Dalglish says changes must be made before the club gets left behind other teams who often spend far more.

“I think if you stand still, if you don’t try to move forward - you’re always looking forward but if you stand still, you’re going to get left behind.

“I think everybody would be doing the same thing. Long before the end of any particular season, you’re looking to the next season and judging the boys in what they do.

“I don’t think there’s too many that have let them down, if any. But he’s still go to strengthen up for next year, in his mind, if that’s what he thinks.

“If he’s happy with what he’s got then give him all the support you can because he’s done fantastic this year.”