Slot admits anticipation rising at Liverpool ahead of Spurs clash; responds to Nunez controversy

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admits there's great anticipation around Anfield ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham.

Thanks to Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in midweek, Liverpool only need a point at Anfield against Spurs to be confirmed as Premier League champions for 2024/25.

Advertisement Advertisement

At this morning's media preview, Slot said: "It's a big responsibility because we are aware of the fact last time this club won the league it was covid times. Everybody is looking forward to Sunday but there's still a job to be done which is one point, that's what we know and hopefully our fans know as well.

"That they support us in best possible was as they have done all season and are aware of fact we still need a point. It's a nice game to look forward to.

"The game has to be played against a Tottenham side that is playing for something special in Europa League. They want to go there is best possible prepared way. We are only focused on the next opponent and that is Tottenham now. We will try to prepare the team the same way we have done all season and hopefully the players can bring same mentality and energy, and the fans the same."

Knowing Ange's plans

Slot is now on the brink of becoming the first Dutchman to win the Premier League as a manager. However, he insists he hasn't allowed himself to think that far ahead.

He continued: "I get these questions. It comes through your mind of course but it's the last thing you think of as a manager at this moment in time. The only thing is if all the players are available. I saw last week how hard it was to win a game against a team that was almost relegated. I'm not getting carried away as well. We've faced Tottenham three times already this season so know how hard it is to beat them."

Indeed, on facing Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham on Sunday, Slot is wary of the Australian and his tactical approach.

He said: "You can always be surprised by a gameplan of a manager but at the end of the season teams have played so many games it would be weird if they changed style now. We know the way they play and they know the way we play. The big picture is clear for Ange and for me as well."

Pushed about this season's campaign, with many ex-players and pundits questioning the quality and excitement, Slot insists he's found the competitiveness an eye opener.

He said: "Everyone can have your opinion, and where we live it's a positive thing you can share it with everyone. As long as it comes from their own idea, that's the nice thing.

"I can only tell you what I've experienced this season and can say it's never been as exciting for a top-five finish. In my opinion it's a really difficult league, there's not an easy game. But that tells you something about us. But we're not the only team to find it hard to win a game by two or three goals. Maybe Liverpool and City and Arsenals aren't as good, or the other teams have got better.

"I enjoy going to Anfield every single time, but the focus is on trying to get the points or win over the line. Normally we settle only for a win, a point isn't enough. It's mostly three, four or five minutes you are happy and then normal managerial life starts again."

Nunez clause controversy

Meanwhile, Slot was also asked about the situations of several of his players, including Darwin Nunez. It's been suggested Liverpool face another payment to Benfica should Nunez make another Reds appearance. However, Slot is insisting any such clause won't influence his selection.

He said, "Do you always believe what journalists say? Not always? Me neither. Sometimes you should, sometimes you shouldn't believe what is written about players. It's completely new to me.

"Normally sporting director is judged on players come in, the last, last, last thing he would do is tell me if you play him it would cost us this much... he'd never, never do that. He never interferes with the line-up. It might be true, but if a journalist says it we have to balance it..."

Slot also commented on the progress of fullback Conor Bradley, who is on track to becoming Liverpool's first-choice next season should Trent Alexander-Arnold depart.

"He's getting closer to 90 minutes and it's normal if you play twice 70 mins the chance is getting closer. But we are taking very good care of him as he had two injuries very similar. Let's wait and see if he can play.

"It's going to be important for him to play many games in a row if he wants to become a better player. But we have Trent here and that's the only reason he hasn't done so already. That might be his next step, but as long as Trent is here it might be a difficult step for him to make."

Slot, reflecting on what could happen on Sunday, admits he'll take great pride in delivering a first trophy to Liverpool as manager. The Dutchman says he was under no illusions when first joining regarding the club's expectations.

He concluded: "If you walk in here or at Anfield you know the expectations are this clubs has to win trophies and this didn't change when I walked in. Good thing is most managers work here long time so lot of chance to win something, you're aware of it but it's not the first thing you think about when you arrive here."