Liverpool rival Bayern Munich for PSG winger Barcola

Paul Vegas
Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is interesting Liverpool.

The Sun says Liverpool intend to bid for Barcola once they close a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The Reds will compete with Bayern Munich for Barcola, just as they did for Wirtz.

It's been suggested Barcola is prepared to leave PSG this summer after losing his first-choice status over the second-half of the season.

The winger has been overtaken by whizkid Desire Doue and started the Champions League final on the bench.

A bid in the region of £30-40m could be enough to convince PSG to sell.

