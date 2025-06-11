Not yet! Liverpool and Bayer Leverkuson continue haggling today over Wirtz terms

Liverpool will continue talks with Bayer Leverkusen today over the signing of Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool's offer of £100m up front plus £14m has not been rejected by Bayer. While it falls short of Bayer's £127m asking price, the Germans are now open to selling for Liverpool's latest bid.

However, nothing is yet settled as talks continue over the method of payments and structure of the bonuses involved, says the Mirror.

As such,. Bayer have not yet granted Wirtz permission to undergo a Liverpool medical.

The Germany attacker has agreed personal terms with the Reds and had hopes of being on Merseyside yesterday. But for the moment, Wirtz must wait as negotiations over the final details rumble on.