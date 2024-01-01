Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold tops Real Madrid right-back shopping list
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold tops Real Madrid right-back shopping list
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been made a priority transfer target by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are determined to secure a top class play in that position this winter or at the end of the season.

Real’s right back Dani Carvajal is out for the whole season with a knee injury, which has accelerated their plans.

Per The Athletic, Real are assessing several other players along with Alexander-Arnold.

Tottenham's Pedro Porro, Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Juanlu of Sevilla are all on their list.

Liverpool have been negotiating with their homegrown defender to renew his contract, which expires in the summer.

