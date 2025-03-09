Slot offers Liverpool super-sub Elliott hope over starting chance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Harvey Elliott can be a starter before the end of the season.

Elliott, after his matchwinning performance off the bench at PSG last week, was again influential in Liverpool's fight-back to win against Southampton as a second-half substitute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said after the 3-1 win: "Yes, there's enough time, we play nine more games in the Premier League and hopefully a few more in the Champions League as well, with one more in the League Cup. What it is with him, it is also with other players.

"They are in competition with so many good players and that makes it sometimes difficult to make a line-up, but it always helps to bring performances in like this for him. But also for Wata (Endo); he came in again 15 minutes before the end and again he showed how important he is for this team. The others as well.

"He trains really well, he does this and – I've said it many times about Wata and I can say the same about Harvey – hardly any playing time but just keeps on going. Then when your moment comes, you can show your quality – and that's the biggest compliment I can give him.

"But also the biggest compliment he brings to the team is he has just kept on going. Because I've experienced more than enough players that if they are in a similar situation like him and Wata, they start to do less and less. When you then play, you will probably not ask me why we don't play him. This is the situation we want as a team and it makes it sometimes difficult for me, that's true."

Slot also was pushed about how close Elliott had been to starting on the day.

He continued: "It's always a difficult decision not to start Harvey, not to start Wata, not to start all the other ones I don't play. But if someone comes in five minutes, touches his first ball and scores a goal and then changes your whole idea about the line-ups you made before, that would be a bit weird as well.

"He had a good impact on the game today, again a good impact on the game. That's why he got 45 minutes today as well, because he did so well in Paris. But there is also a reason why I play so many times the other ones and all the time they deserved that trust. Today, if I could do it one more time over I would have started differently than I started today, but you don't know this in advance."