Elliott on Liverpool's Alisson: You want to die for him, he puts his heart on the line

Elliott Liverpool's Alisson: You want to die for him, he puts his heart on the line

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has opened up on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who he says many of the squad would die for due to his work rate for the club.

The Brazil international made several superb saves in their clash against Paris Saint-Germain and kept a clean sheet which allowed Elliott to clinch a late winner just 47 seconds after coming on as a substitute that they now take to Anfield on Tuesday night. Elliott spoke on Alisson and revealed that there was no other goalkeeper who could replicate his form.

"He's the world's best for me, and I think other people can see that as well," he said in the interview for Amazon Prime Video.

"I don't think at this moment in time that there's a keeper out there that could keep us in the game so much. It was not only this game but there's been so many others before where he's made massive saves and played a massive part.

"He played a part in the goal as well with his wonderful long ball. You want to die for him, because he puts his heart on the line for us."

The veteran goalkeeper saved 10 PSG shots and managed to keep a clean sheet from a stunning 2.58 expected goals (xG). Elliott admitted that he could not believe Alisson had stopped so many shots in what was a game completely dominated by the French champions who should have scored several goals.

"There are so many saves where I look and think, 'how on earth have you managed to save it?' He's unbelievable. He was doing all of these things and I felt like I needed to repay him. Even though I wasn't on the pitch, I needed to repay him for everything and all the work that he's done back there."

He added: "I didn't really want to get the highlight of that game. I wanted it to be Ali because we only won that game because of him. He got all the plaudits that he should have got, and hopefully he can keep saving us."