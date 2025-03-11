Borussia Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck attracting interest from Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is attracting interest from Liverpool.

BILD says Liverpool see the Germany international as a possible successor for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are said to be ready to offer more than €50m for Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2027 worth €5m-a-season.

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund are eager to open talks about extending Schlotterbeck's contract.