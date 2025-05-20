Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai on Brighton defeat: I can't say we're sad

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai says they'll quickly move on from their defeat at Brighton on Monday night.

The champions were beaten 3-2 at Falmer stadium, with Szoboszlai admitting motivation was lacking on the evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told PLP: "I cannot say we are very sad but we didn't come here to lose, we wanted to win. We showed in the first 70 minutes that we wanted to get the three points and take them home. We faced a tough Brighton team and they deserved to win. They looked like they wanted it more.

"It's hard to talk about because we've won the league already but we don't come here to lose. We gave everything against Arsenal too and we will on Sunday because it's the final home game and the fans deserve it.

"It was a cross, to be honest. I'm not going to lie but I'm happy to help the team.

"We have a weeks training and 90 minutes to play. We're going to lift the trophy and everyone's dreams will come true."