WATCH: Szoboszlai upset with Liverpool fans jeering Alexander-Arnold

Dominik Szoboszlai was left unimpressed by booing Liverpool fans at the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Hungary midfielder was upset on behalf of teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was jeered throughout his second-half appearance and also at the final whistle.

Having announced last week he will leave Liverpool when his deal expires over the summer, Alexander-Arnold was booed and barracked by the home support.

And at the final whistle, as the boos continued with Alexander-Arnold clapping the home fans, the response left teammate Szoboszlai unimpressed. The midfielder was seen shaking his head and gesturing to fans as he and Alexander-Arnold walked off the Anfield pitch.

Watch below: