Liverpool legend Kennedy explains importance of keeping Liverpool trio this season

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy has given his thoughts on the club’s contract situations.

The Reds have several first team stars who could leave in the summer as free agents.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract when this season ends.

“It’s really important to keep them all," Kennedy stated to SportsBoom.

“You’ve got to have the best players out there, that’s what made Liverpool the top, top team in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

“I’ve always said you have to have leaders in teams - and I think all three of them have grown into leaders.

“Just look at Mo Salah, he’s been prolific. He’s one of these players that will have lots of offers throughout his career because he’s such a talent.

“You’re going to pay money to see him play, but I just feel like he keeps making the right decisions. It’s all about the way you’re playing and getting results - and that’s something he’s very good at.

“If there’s a goal to get, he’ll be in there fighting for it. But for me he also does his job helping Trent Alexander-Arnold, he helps him on the right-hand side.

“I think it’s working well with the players, there’s no egos for me.”

