Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans

Slot makes Jan call for Liverpool off contract trio

Paul Vegas
Slot make Jan call for Liverpool off contract trio
Slot make Jan call for Liverpool off contract trioAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is insisting no-one be sold in January.

Despite senior trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all off contract in June, Slot is demanding the squad be kept together.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutchman also is insisting Fede Chiesa not be loaned out after an injury-plagued start to his Reds career.

Marca says Real Madrid have explored signing fullback Alexander-Arnold in January, but have been informed he isn't for sale.

Real, instead, will consider the England international for a Bosman deal next summer.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold Trentvan Dijk VirgilSalah MohamedChiesa FedericoLiverpoolReal MadridFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid prepared if Alexander-Arnold does not leave Liverpool
The anti-Klopp? How Slot's attitude and approach has re-energised Jurgen's Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Slot reveals "discussions" now open with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold