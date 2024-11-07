Slot makes Jan call for Liverpool off contract trio

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is insisting no-one be sold in January.

Despite senior trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all off contract in June, Slot is demanding the squad be kept together.

The Dutchman also is insisting Fede Chiesa not be loaned out after an injury-plagued start to his Reds career.

Marca says Real Madrid have explored signing fullback Alexander-Arnold in January, but have been informed he isn't for sale.

Real, instead, will consider the England international for a Bosman deal next summer.