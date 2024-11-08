Liverpool boss Slot: I expect to have input on off contract trio

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he expects to have input on their off contract players.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all due to come off contract at the end of the season.

Slot, ahead of the weekend clash with Aston Villa, said this morning: "It would be strange if I had no input but I am a head coach now, no longer a manager.

"In general, contract situations are talked about by the people they should be talked about by. I am one of them but I should not talk about this in public. I do talk about this with Richard (Hughes, sporting director) and that's the place we have to talk about it - not in front of a microphone."

On the form of Luis Diaz after his hat-trick in their Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen, Slot also said: "He has better numbers than last season. I have no clue why that is. The team provides a lot of chances for these players and if Diogo (Jota) is playing he scores, if Darwin (Nunez) plays he scores, if Cody (Gakpo) plays he scores.

"That tells me the team is providing chances for these quality players. If they are in promising situations they can score a goal.

"It's difficult to compare Lucho to last season, I can only say what I see this season."