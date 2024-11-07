Lampard: Contract issues can derail Liverpool

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Liverpool risk their future over delays regarding new contract talks.

Senior trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all off contract in June.

Lampard said, "If they lose Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, then it is something that can derail this Liverpool machine.

"They (Liverpool) have to see it from a bigger perspective. In my opinion, you must always try to keep Salah.

"But when there are now other players, in addition to him, who are developing, then you can perhaps see a future without him."