Liverpool legend Fowler tells Southgate: Trent must play

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has delivered his verdict on an England conundrum.

Fowler is the latest to give his thoughts on the Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield experiment.With The Athletic stating that the Liverpool right-back will not start England’s final group stage game on Tuesday, Fowler told the Mirror: “The best managers build teams that are better than the sum of their parts.

“And if it ain’t working, then they fix it. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a case in point. Gareth doesn’t fancy Trent at full-back because he feels he has better options in Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

“But the gamble of crowbarring Trent in alongside Declan Rice in midfield hasn’t worked. If anything, an elite pivot has to be even more switched on defensively than a full-back because their role is to read where danger is coming from and plug the gap before trouble is allowed to escalate.

“It’s a specialist job. Asking TAA to do that when, in my opinion, he is one of the best right-backs in the game, seems strange to say the least.

“Trent HAS to play. Surely the answer is to deploy him as a wing-back, with Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi stiffening the centre of defense.”