England coach Southgate turns to Gallagher

England are set to end their midfield experiment at Euro 2024 for their final group stage game.

Manager Gareth Soughate will end the experiment by dropping Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and starting Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Gallagher is being lined up to play against Slovenia on Tuesday.

England will have to win the game if they want to guarantee ending up as group winners.

They will then learn their opponents in the round of 16, after beating Serbia and drawing with Denmark.

Alexander-Arnold struggled to make an impact in both games and was substituted in both contests.