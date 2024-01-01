Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Rice blasts: You want to bring Trent down
Arsenal midfielder Rice blasts: You want to bring Trent down
Arsenal midfielder Rice blasts: You want to bring Trent downAction Plus
England star Declan Rice has slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s critics this week.

The Arsenal man has come to the defense of the Liverpool defender turned midfielder.

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold will be dropped from the England starting lineup for their final group stage game against Slovenia, per The Athletic.

“It’s funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield,” Rice told ITV

“Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield.

“You play him in midfield and then you want to bring him down. I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all.

“I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I never put on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack, all because you think he’s had a bad game or something.

“I’ll tell you now, Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it at England; I’ve seen it for Liverpool. He’s unbelievable. That’s what I say to people that you see saying that type of stuff.”

