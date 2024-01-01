Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Keane: England's Alexander-Arnold gamble has failed

Keane: England's Alexander-Arnold gamble has failed
Keane: England's Alexander-Arnold gamble has failed
Keane: England's Alexander-Arnold gamble has failedAction Plus
Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn't hold back when talking about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Keane spoke about the midfielder’s struggles for England at Euro 2024 so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Alexander-Arnold does play in central midfield for the Three Lions, he is a right-back at club level.

“When you've been taken off in the two games; that's not a good sign,” Keane told ITV Sport after England's 1-1 draw with Denmark.

“I thought it was always a huge gamble to play him, a player who doesn't play (that position) week in, week out for his club. I know people say he drifts in there for Liverpool, but drifting into a position and starting there are different.

“I've played in midfield, it's a tough position. Physically, getting your distances... He's come up short in the two games.

“Now it's not all down to him. You'd probably have to put this on Gareth (Southgate). It's a huge gamble throwing a full back into the middle of the park. This is not against the French or the Spanish where they have tougher tests ahead. This is against two teams who we thought England would be fairly comfortable against and have lots of possession. 

“It was a big ask for him and he's not up to it.”

Mentions
EuroKeane RoyAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Matthew Upson exclusive: Guehi impressive for England; we need more from Foden
Arsenal ace Rice hails England midfield pals Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold
Bellingham slams critics of England teammate Alexander-Arnold