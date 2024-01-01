Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Liverpool hero Aldridge: Szoboszlai failing to meet standards over past 9 months

Liverpool hero Aldridge: Szoboszlai failing to meet standards over past 9 months
Liverpool hero Aldridge: Szoboszlai failing to meet standards over past 9 monthsAction Plus
Liverpool hero John Aldridge has questioned Dominik Szoboszlai's place in manager Arne Slot's plans.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge opined: "I had to have a wry smile when I saw Dominik Szoboszlai’s reaction to being substituted at Wolves on Saturday. The Hungarian was shaking his head and didn’t look impressed when his number was held up by the fourth official.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"In truth he should have been thankful to Arne Slot for taking him off as he wasn’t having the best of games. Every player has games where they don’t do well, and that was certainly one where he struggled a lot.

"I’ve heard some people suggest that Szoboszlai thinks he is better than he actually is, but I think that’s a touch unfair on him. What’s definitely true, though, is that he can be better than he is showing right now for Liverpool.

"When he first arrived, he looked a world-beater and adapted to the Premier League almost instantly. The last nine months or so, though, have been a lot more difficult."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSzoboszlai DominikAldridge JohnLiverpool
Related Articles
Szoboszlai convinced Liverpool midfield now improving
Aldridge baffled Liverpool allowed star trio to enter final year of deals
Lampard praises Liverpool's midfield after AC Milan victory