Lampard praises Liverpool's midfield after AC Milan victory

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given his assessment of Liverpool this week. 

Lampard was asked about how Arne Slot's Liverpool differs from the style under Jurgen Klopp. 

Now that the Dutchman has been in charge for a few months, Lampard admits we are starting to see stylistic differences. 

Speaking on Amazon Prime, the Chelsea legend said: "While (Dominik) Szoboszlai mainly is the higher (up) midfielder, but sometimes you find him going into wider areas. 

"But they still maintain players in the middle of the pitch who are always ready to receive the ball. And they tend to stay behind the ball a bit more. I think Jurgen Klopp's team, off the ball, they would be aggressive and they would jump to win the ball back and it was very hard to play against. 

"These guys, up to now, seem to have a good balance off the ball and as soon as they have the ball they can control games. I think they controlled so much of the game, it was 50/50 in terms of possession, but in terms of the feeling of the game Liverpool had a lot of control in midfield." 

