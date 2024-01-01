Szoboszlai convinced Liverpool midfield now improving

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has credited the growing synergy among their midfielders.

The Hungarian believes this impressive connection is the reason for their strong start under new coach Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Reds have secured victories in six out of seven matches in the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.

The No.8 told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think all of us are similar players and we know from each other that we can trust each other: so, we can swap places, we look at each other (and) we understand each other.

“Both of them are amazing players so I am more than happy to play with them.”

He added: “We have started very well except one game against Nottingham Forest, but it’s football, it happens. So, we had quite an intense pre-season but now we feel that it was important.”