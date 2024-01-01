Aldridge baffled Liverpool allowed star trio to enter final year of deals

Liverpool hero John Aldridge is baffled seeing Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed to run down their contracts.

All three are now inside the final year of their Reds deals.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Aldo Show with TonyBet’ for sundayworld.com, Aldridge said: "Liverpool’s owners have been great for the club and maybe this is the American way of doing it, but they are in a difficult position with these three now.

“You are around the card table and you are playing with Mo Salah, Trent and Van Dijk and they all have great hands.

"It always used to be that you would renew the contract two or three years out, but that has changed and now it’s totally in the three players’ hands what they want to do.

"Mo could go at the end of the season and get a £50m or £60m signing on fee and big wages.

"Trent could go on a free transfer to Real Madrid and get a £20m signing on fee and double his wages. Van Dijk can go somewhere else and do the same.

"If it was me, I’d stay at the highest level for as long as I could. If you want to make yourself a right few bob, then do so when you are 34 or 35, but you have got to play at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I played at Ireland until I was nearly 37, but it’s up to the players what they want to do now.

"Let’s hope the owners can pull off a masterstroke and sign two or even three of them up to new contracts, but I can't see that happening.”