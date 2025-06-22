Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Palace defender Guehi makes fresh transfer decision
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is in no rush to leave Selhurst Park.

The defender has just over a year to run on his current Eagles deal.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in the England international.

However, the Guardian says Guehi is happy to stay with Palace next season and allow his deal to run down.

With a potential Europa League campaign to look forward to, Guehi is willing to bide his time over the next 12 months before making a decision on his future.

