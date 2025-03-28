Liverpool "have held initial talks" with Dutch star who could replace Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool hold initial talks over signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong who may be the perfect replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold

On Tuesday it was reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging closer to joining Real Madrid and that he has agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants. Naturally, reports have come out linking the Reds with multiple defenders and now the PA News Agency claim the Reds are interested in the Bayer Leverkusen wingback, but “negotiations are still in their infancy”.

The reports suggests there may be a “domino factor” that could accelerate Liverpool's interest which would be Alexander-Arnold moving to Madrid this summer. Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has revealed that head coach Arne Slot has been in contact with the 24 year old in an attempt to lure him away from Leverkusen.

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer. The Liverpool head coach had been telling the full-back he was still keen to get him.”

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to have expressed an interest in Frimpong who has registered 15 goal contributions in 40 games this season. Losing a world class defender such as Alexander-Arnold will be tough to take for Liverpool but it is clear that Slot already has plans set in motion ready for the next few months which will be an extremely busy time for the league leaders as they rejuevante their squad.