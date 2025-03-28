Kerkez admits he sees links to Liverpool and that his father and agent are working on it

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has revealed that he has seen transfer links to Liverpool and that his agent as well as his father are dealing with the move.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Bournemouth left-back for some time now as they look to replace Andrew Robertson who turns 32 years old next year. The Hungary international has flourished under manager Andoni Iraola this season and has caught the eye of Liverpool boss Arne Slot who thinks he can fit straight into his side.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a new interview with The Athletic, Kerkez he was asked if he joining an elite club was a natural next step to which he stated that it is not him who handles the deals especially when this season is ongoing.

“Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything.

“There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you), you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

The 21-year-old was also asked about the transfer talk and if he had seen the plethora of reports linking him with the Reds who will be looking to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window.

“It’s not like I don’t see it (the comments),” he says. “When people say they don’t see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it’s a lie. It’s only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job. That’s it.”