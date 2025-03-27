Liverpool open talks for Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as they seek to replace Real Madrid bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to the PA News Agency, the 24-yea-old has emerged as a serious target for Liverpool in their mission to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong’s impressive performances in Germany have caught the attention of several elite clubs, with Man City, Man United, and Chelsea all interested in his services.

Real Madrid look set to finally secure the signature of Alexander-Arnold, who will leave his boyhood club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool remain red hot favourites to win the Premier League despite the uncertainty regarding the future of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah.