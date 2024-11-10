Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...

Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: It's a good foundation, but...

Paul Vegas
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: It's a good foundation, but...
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: It's a good foundation, but...Action Plus
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says they must stay grounded as they go clear at the top of the table.

The Reds are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after victory over Aston Villa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold later said: "It is still very early, but we have laid a good foundation for the rest of the season.

"We have previously had a good start to the season and subsequently finished without trophies."

Liverpool are clear after Manchester City suffered defeat at Brighton on Saturday. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: Alexander-Arnold injury not a good sign
Real Madrid encouraged as Alexander-Arnold's demands proving too rich for Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot: I expect to have input on off contract trio