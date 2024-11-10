Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: It's a good foundation, but...

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold says they must stay grounded as they go clear at the top of the table.

The Reds are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after victory over Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold later said: "It is still very early, but we have laid a good foundation for the rest of the season.

"We have previously had a good start to the season and subsequently finished without trophies."

Liverpool are clear after Manchester City suffered defeat at Brighton on Saturday.