Liverpool boss Slot: Alexander-Arnold injury not a good sign

Liverpool boss Slot: Alexander-Arnold injury not a good signAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hopeful of Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury not being serious.

The fullback appeared to suffer an ankles setback as he was substituted before halftime in victory over Aston Villa.

Slot said, "It is difficult to say how serious it is, but it is always serious if a player goes out in the first half.

"It wasn't because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself. He didn't ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something.

"First of all, it's not a good sign, but it's always difficult right after the match to tell exactly what it is. Let's wait and see.

"I will be surprised if we see him playing for the English national team next week, but hopefully he can."

