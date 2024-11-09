Real Madrid encouraged as Alexander-Arnold's demands proving too rich for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is pricing himself out of staying with Liverpool.

Off contract in June, the England fullback has been in talks with the Reds over a new deal.

But Alexander-Arnold's demands are far outstripping what Liverpool are offering him.

Liverpool are willing to improve on his current £180,000-a-week deal, but not at the terms Alexander-Arnold is seeking, says The Sun.

Watching developments closely are Real Madrid, which are clear to secure Alexander-Arnold to a pre-contract agreement from January 1 ahead of signing him in a Bosman deal in June.