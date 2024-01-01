Al Ettifaq coach Gerrard: I'd reject Chelsea and Real Madrid all over again; sign Messi?

Tribal Football
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists he has no regrets turning down Real Madrid.

The Al Ettifaq coach says he would make the choice all over again if he had to.

“I had offers from Real Madrid and Chelsea, but my heart was always with Liverpool. I have never regretted that decision. If I could go back in time, I would do the same,” Gerrard told MBC Masr 2.

Now, as a coach, Gerrard says he'd love to see Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia.

“It is a dream for me to have Messi at Al-Ettifaq. He is an incredible player and would be a great asset to the club. I know it is difficult for him to move to Saudi Arabia, but there is nothing wrong with dreaming,” he admitted.

“Both Cristiano (Ronaldo) and Messi are incredible players with incredible stories in football. Ronaldo is a great individual goalscorer, while Messi is a more complete team player.

“I can’t really choose between them, they are both legends.”

