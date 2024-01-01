Tribal Football
Coady: Henderson, Alexander-Arnold tried everything to convince Bellingham about Liverpool
Then Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson tried to convince Jude Bellingham to sign for the club in 2022.

Back when the trio were at the World Cup with England in Qatar, Bellingham’s future was a hot topic.

He was being courted by top clubs around Europe, with Borussia Dortmund willing to sell for a mega fee.

Now Leicester defender Conor Coady has revealed how Reds right-back and their former captain Henderson failed to convince Bellingham.

He told BBC 5 Live Sport: “I think Hendo and Trent tried with Jude at the World Cup, I do, 100 percent.

He continued: “They man marked the life out of him. I think those two tried it and to be fair you would wouldn’t you if you’re at a club like that and you know he’s going to leave in the summer. 100 per cent you would, without a shadow of the doubt.

“They were either side of him, we’d all be sat there and they’d be talking about how good Liverpool is, Klopp is and this sort of stuff and we’d all be sat there having something to eat and listening to them.”

