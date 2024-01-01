Real Betis chief Fajardo hoping to welcome Adrian, Llorente and Ceballos signings

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo says they hope to announce more additions this week.

Betis are closing the free transfer of veteran goalkeeper Adrian from Liverpool and are also in talks with Leeds for defender Diego Llorente.

Fajardo said today: “There are open negotiations, in the world of football until the signature is finalised nothing can be considered closed.”

Regarding Ivan Pezzella, he was clear: “There is nothing open currently, he is captain of Betis and we are delighted with his performance. Nothing is foreseen in the short or medium term.”

The sports director also spoke about departures: “The market starts now, but we anticipated it with prior work.

“We are willing to listen to offers and if all parties want, we will sit down to evaluate them.”

On Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, Fajardo added: "Ceballos? Today it is a remote option , then the market will put things in place. Today there are no open negotiations with Dani. We do not know what may happen in the medium term.

"Our obligation is to prepare all possible economic scenarios and when the club requires that we have alternatives we will be prepared to take that step forward.”